Surge in global ransomware attacks as LockBit returns

Global ransomware attacks saw a significant increase in May, with incidents rising by 32% month-on-month from 356 to 470 and by 8% year-on-year from 435 to 470, according to UK cybersecurity firm NCC Group’s latest monthly Threat Pulse report.
In a notable development within the ransomware landscape, LockBit 3.0 has resurfaced as the leading threat actor. Previously dormant following a takedown, LockBit 3.0 accounted for 37% of all attac...
