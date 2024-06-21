Gang leaks NHS patient data on the dark web - updated

400GB of names, NHS numbers and blood test details spilled by Qilin

John Leonard
clock • 2 min read
Gang leaks NHS patient data on the dark web
Image:

Gang leaks NHS patient data on the dark web

Ransomware gang Qilin has published sensitive patient data stolen from NHS blood testing supplier Synnovis during a cyber attack two weeks ago.

According to the BBC, the gang published almost 400GB of data on the dark web and shared it via its Telegram channel. The leaked data includes patients' names, dates of birth, NHS numbers and detai...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Hackers apologise after crippling Indonesia's datacentres

Hacking

Hackers apologise after crippling Indonesia's datacentres

Group says it carried out a penetration test 'with post-payment'

clock 05 July 2024 • 2 min read
Surge in global ransomware attacks as LockBit returns

Threats and Risks

Surge in global ransomware attacks as LockBit returns

LockBit 3.0 resurfaces as leading threat actor

clock 21 June 2024 • 2 min read
IT Essentials: Party manifestos are a miss for tech

Government

IT Essentials: Party manifestos are a miss for tech

The industry needs more than vague promises

clock 17 June 2024 • 3 min read
John Leonard
Author spotlight

John Leonard

View profile
More from John Leonard

Cyber? We can't get the staff say UK IT leaders

Passkey implementations by Google, Amazon, Microsoft vulnerable to AitM attacks, research

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Threats and Risks

Passkey implementations by Google, Amazon, Microsoft vulnerable to AitM attacks, research
Threats and Risks

Passkey implementations by Google, Amazon, Microsoft vulnerable to AitM attacks, research

Attackers can proxy login pages removing mention of passkeys and prompting users to resort to passwords, finds eSentire

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 04 July 2024 • 4 min read
Cobalt Strike servers disrupted in major cybercrime operation
Threats and Risks

Cobalt Strike servers disrupted in major cybercrime operation

'Operation MORPHEUS' targeted unlicensed versions of the legitimate security tool

Dev Kundaliya
clock 04 July 2024 • 3 min read
Intel processors threatened by new CPU side channel attack
Threats and Risks

Intel processors threatened by new CPU side channel attack

Exploits weaknesses in two key components

Dev Kundaliya
clock 03 July 2024 • 2 min read