Microsoft 365 emails vulnerable to newly discovered exploits

Security woes continue

Penny Horwood
clock • 2 min read
Bugs target M365
Image:

Bugs target M365

A security researcher has found a bug which allows anybody to impersonate Microsoft corporate email accounts.

Last week, Vsevolod Kokorin, a researcher at Solid Lab posted on X that he found the email-spoofing bug and reported it to Microsoft. He did not publish details of the bug for fear that it would be...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Microsoft cuts more jobs, settles lawsuit

Corporate

Microsoft cuts more jobs, settles lawsuit

The company acknowledged 'organisational and workforce adjustments' as a standard practice

clock 05 July 2024 • 3 min read
Microsoft to build hyperscale datacentre in Yorkshire

Datacentre

Microsoft to build hyperscale datacentre in Yorkshire

Inks £106 million land deal with real estate group Harworth

clock 04 July 2024 • 2 min read
Microsoft AI chief makes questionable claims about copyright and online content

Artificial Intelligence

Microsoft AI chief makes questionable claims about copyright and online content

Says web content is 'freeware' for training AI

clock 02 July 2024 • 3 min read
Penny Horwood
Author spotlight

Penny Horwood

Associate Editor focusing on diversity in tech and sustainability content.

View profile
More from Penny Horwood

Long reads: Why do so many women experience imposter syndrome?

Amazon sidesteps carbon offset standard it helped to create

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Security

Cyber? We can't get the staff say UK IT leaders
Security

Cyber? We can't get the staff say UK IT leaders

'Just having some more bodies in the team would be useful'

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 05 July 2024 • 3 min read
Cyber gang shifts focus to SaaS apps
Security

Cyber gang shifts focus to SaaS apps

‘Scattered Spider’ is targeting vSphere, Salesforce, Crowdstrike and more

Vikki Davies
clock 18 June 2024 • 2 min read
Microsoft June Patch Tuesday has fixes for Windows, Outlook and SharePoint
Security

Microsoft June Patch Tuesday has fixes for Windows, Outlook and SharePoint

A relatively quiet month

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 12 June 2024 • 2 min read