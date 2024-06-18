Arm tries to block Copilot+ PC lauch

Part of an ongoing dispute with Qualcomm

Tom Allen
clock • 2 min read
Microsoft wants the Copilot key to be a requirement for a device to be recognised as an AI PC


Microsoft wants the Copilot key to be a requirement for a device to be recognised as an AI PC

A lawsuit threatens the launch of Microsoft’s Copilot+ PCs.

Microsoft's new line of Copilot+ PCs, which feature NPUs to bring AI processing onto the device, use Qualcomm chips based on designs Qualcomm does not have the rights to use, says chip designer Arm...

