Asian Tech Roundup: Big tech's antitrust angst

Welcome to Computing's fortnightly roundup of tech news in Asia. This time we look at antitrust action against Apple and Google by Japan, and the prospect of similar in India as countries crack down on tech monopolies. Also, Pakistan's web blocking plans; the EU's Chinese EV tariffs; and a hacker's massive haul from Singapore's Absolute Telecom.
Australia Mining company Northern Minerals said it had suffered a security breach with stolen data including corporate, operational and financial information being published on the dark web. S...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders