Asian Tech Roundup: Big tech's antitrust angst

Plus: Pakistan's Great Firewall tribute act

Tom Allen
clock • 5 min read
Image:

Welcome to Computing's fortnightly roundup of tech news in Asia. This time we look at antitrust action against Apple and Google by Japan, and the prospect of similar in India as countries crack down on tech monopolies. Also, Pakistan's web blocking plans; the EU's Chinese EV tariffs; and a hacker's massive haul from Singapore's Absolute Telecom.

Australia Mining company Northern Minerals said it had suffered a security breach  with stolen data including corporate, operational and financial information being published on the dark web. S...

Tom Allen
