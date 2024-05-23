Nvidia stocks surpass $1000 a share after blockbuster results

Nvidia stocks surpass $1000 a share after blockbuster results

Nvidia shares topped $1000 for the first time yesterday after it's Q1 fiscal results surpassed high expectations.

The results exceeded even the higher end of analyst expectations and stock rose 7% in extended trading. Shares fell back to under $1000 to close but are expected to reach similar highs when markets...

