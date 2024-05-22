MariaDB shareholders approve private equity takeover

Opensource database MariaDB, has received backing from its shareholders for a private equity takeover bid.
The MySQL fork, which lists Samsung, Nokia and ServiceNow among its clients, has recently been the subject of competing bids from private equity firm K1 Investment Management and application develo...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders