D-Link will not patch newly exploited NAS vulnerabilities

92,000 devices vulnerable

Penny Horwood
clock • 1 min read
Shutterstock
Image:

Shutterstock

Vulnerabilities in D-Link network-attached storage devices which were discovered a fortnight ago are now being exploited.

Hackers have already started to exploit a pair of newly discovered vulnerabilities to remotely take control of the D-Link NAS devices, researchers said yesterday.  The problem affects around 92,...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
D-Link breach exposes customer information

Threats and Risks

D-Link breach exposes customer information

Attacker claims 3 million records stolen, D-Link says 700 inactive accounts affected

clock 18 October 2023 • 2 min read
CISA warns of active exploitation of Chrome, D-Link flaws

Threats and Risks

CISA warns of active exploitation of Chrome, D-Link flaws

Android, Oracle, Apple, QNAP, MikroTik, Fortinet and NETGEAR vulnerabilities also added to CISA's KEV catalogue

clock 09 September 2022 • 3 min read

Hardware

D-Link sued by US authorities over "easily preventable" security flaws

Selling internet-connect gear that's easily compromised? The FTC is coming for you (even if UK agencies aren't)

clock 06 January 2017 • 2 min read
Penny Horwood
Author spotlight

Penny Horwood

Associate Editor focusing on diversity in tech and sustainability content.

View profile
More from Penny Horwood

GenAI at the heart of AWS Summit

Leicester streetlights on day and night following cyber-attack

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Hacking

Global government networks breached in 'ArcaneDoor' espionage campaign
Hacking

Global government networks breached in 'ArcaneDoor' espionage campaign

Threat actors compromised networks using Cisco zero-day exploits

Dev Kundaliya
clock 26 April 2024 • 2 min read
Millions at risk as hackers threaten World-Check database leak
Hacking

Millions at risk as hackers threaten World-Check database leak

Company says compromised data originated from a third-party vendor

Dev Kundaliya
clock 22 April 2024 • 2 min read
Roku reports cyber breach impacting 576,000 accounts
Hacking

Roku reports cyber breach impacting 576,000 accounts

Compromised data was used to make unauthorised purchases in fewer than 400 cases

Dev Kundaliya
clock 15 April 2024 • 2 min read