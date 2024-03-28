Big Issue subject to latest cybergang attack

Ransomware gang Qilin has claimed responsibility for hacking the Big Issue Group’s IT systems and stealing confidential data. The gang shared photos as evidence on its dark web page.
The information Qilin's teased on its dark web page includes the driving licence and salary information of the Big Issue Group's CEO, Paul Cheal. It also released the company's financials, which ar...
