Facebook and Instagram down across the world

Facebook and Instagram are both down for many users around the world.
In the UK outage report are concentrated in London, Manchester and Birmingham, with US cities including New York, Seattle and San Francisco also experiencing large numbers of faiures, according to ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders