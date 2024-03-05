Facebook and Instagram down across the world

John Leonard
clock • 1 min read
Facebook and Instagram down across the world
Image:

Facebook and Instagram down across the world

Facebook and Instagram are both down for many users around the world.

In the UK outage report are concentrated in London, Manchester and Birmingham, with US cities including New York, Seattle and San Francisco also experiencing large numbers of faiures, according to ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
IT Essentials: Time to take the deepfake fight to Big Tech

Government

IT Essentials: Time to take the deepfake fight to Big Tech

Speak softly and carry a big stick

clock 04 March 2024 • 3 min read
WhatsApp to support cross-platform messaging

Social Networking

WhatsApp to support cross-platform messaging

Impending EU regulations are driving WhatsApp towards interoperability

clock 09 February 2024 • 2 min read
Tech giants make big revenue waves: Meta and Amazon reach new highs while Apple faces setback

Finance and Reporting

Tech giants make big revenue waves: Meta and Amazon reach new highs while Apple faces setback

Meta's market capitalisation skyrocketed to $1.16 trillion

clock 05 February 2024 • 3 min read
John Leonard
Author spotlight

John Leonard

View profile
More from John Leonard

Patch VMware vulnerabilities, admins urged

Google announces changes to comply with EU DMA

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Social Networking

WhatsApp to support cross-platform messaging
Social Networking

WhatsApp to support cross-platform messaging

Impending EU regulations are driving WhatsApp towards interoperability

Dev Kundaliya
clock 09 February 2024 • 2 min read
Value of X has fallen 71% since Musk takeover
Social Networking

Value of X has fallen 71% since Musk takeover

Troubled platform's woes continue

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 03 January 2024 • 2 min read
Google restricts political ads, X courts them as US election year looms
Social Networking

Google restricts political ads, X courts them as US election year looms

With the US presidential election year on the horizon, Google and Twitter are taking very different approaches to election-related content and political advertising on their platforms.

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 20 December 2023 • 2 min read