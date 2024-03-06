Spring Statement 2024: What does it mean for tech?

£800m to boost public sector productivity, and AI everywhere

Tom Allen
clock • 7 min read
Spring Statement 2024: What does it mean for tech?

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveiled a "Budget for long-term growth" on Wednesday, with headline measures including a 2p reduction in National Insurance contributions and the abolition of the "non-dom" tax for residents with permanent citizenship outside the UK.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveiled a "Budget for long-term growth" on Wednesday, with headline measures including a 2p reduction in National Insurance contributions and the abolition of the "non-dom" ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
NHS England halts £300m digital framework after legal claim

Health

NHS England halts £300m digital framework after legal claim

Necessary approvals process and contract award have been postponed

clock 15 February 2024 • 2 min read
Newcastle upon Tyne NHS Foundation Trust risks losing patient data

Health

Newcastle upon Tyne NHS Foundation Trust risks losing patient data

CQC inspection finds inconsistency and duplication of digital logs

clock 01 February 2024 • 3 min read
NAO chief urges reforms for £20 billion public sector savings

Government

NAO chief urges reforms for £20 billion public sector savings

Important to take 'calculated risks' and avoid 'IT mega projects'

clock 17 January 2024 • 3 min read
Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Asian Tech Roundup: Samsung's cunning chip rebadging

AWS scraps egress fees for cloud migration

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Government

Parliamentary Committee urges independent oversight of Post Office compensation scheme
Government

Parliamentary Committee urges independent oversight of Post Office compensation scheme

The institution is 'not fit' to administer the programme, it says

Dev Kundaliya
clock 08 March 2024 • 3 min read
Spring Statement 2024: What does it mean for tech?
Government

Spring Statement 2024: What does it mean for tech?

£800m to boost public sector productivity, and AI everywhere

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 06 March 2024 • 7 min read
IT Essentials: Time to take the deepfake fight to Big Tech
Government

IT Essentials: Time to take the deepfake fight to Big Tech

Speak softly and carry a big stick

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 04 March 2024 • 3 min read