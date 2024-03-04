Unsecured database exposes 2FA codes for Google, Meta and more

Database could be accessed with an internet connection and a public IP address

clock • 2 min read
Unsecured database exposes 2FA codes for tech giants
Image:

Unsecured database exposes 2FA codes for tech giants

Millions of users across platforms including Google, Facebook, WhatsApp and TikTok have been left vulnerable, sensitive two-factor authentication (2FA) codes and password reset links were left exposed online.

Anurag Sen, a security researcher known for his expertise in uncovering vulnerabilities, made the discovery. Sen stumbled upon an unprotected database (without a password) on the internet contai...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
US-based IP addresses seized control of Chinese systems to target Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, China says

Hacking

US-based IP addresses seized control of Chinese systems to target Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, China says

In 87 per cent of these attacks, the targets were Russian entities, according to Chinese officials

clock 14 March 2022 • 3 min read
Monzo bank customers targeted in new phishing campaign

Threats and Risks

Monzo bank customers targeted in new phishing campaign

The fraud collects a victim's email address, password and Monzo PIN - everything they need to compromise an account

clock 21 February 2022 • 3 min read

Privacy

Audacity clarifies privacy policy over spyware allegations

The first version of the privacy policy mentioned sharing data with potential buyers, governments and law enforcement

clock 07 July 2021 • 2 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Parliamentary Committee urges independent oversight of Post Office compensation scheme

Capita reports £107mn annual losses, blames cyberattack

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Threats and Risks

Patch VMware vulnerabilities, admins urged
Threats and Risks

Patch VMware vulnerabilities, admins urged

ESXi, Workstation Pro/Player, Fusion Pro/Fusion and Cloud Foundation affected

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 07 March 2024 • 1 min read
Apple addresses two new zero-day flaws in iOS
Threats and Risks

Apple addresses two new zero-day flaws in iOS

Emergency security update available for newest versions

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 06 March 2024 • 1 min read
Unsecured database exposes 2FA codes for Google, Meta and more
Threats and Risks

Unsecured database exposes 2FA codes for Google, Meta and more

Database could be accessed with an internet connection and a public IP address

Dev Kundaliya
clock 03 March 2024 • 2 min read