Epic Games allegedly hacked by ransomware gang

A ransomware gang, identifying itself as the Mogilevich group, claims to have infiltrated Epic Games' servers, gaining access to a trove of sensitive data.
Mogilevich, a Russian name, said it had exfiltrated a massive 189 gigabytes of sensitive data, including email credentials, passwords, payment details and even source code. According to news out...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders