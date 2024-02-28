Amazon lobbyists will be banned from EU parliament

The European parliament confirmed yesterday that the access badges of Amazon lobbyists would be withdrawn.
A group of MEPs called for the measure in frustration at what they claim is Amazon's refusal to engage with the institution on the question of the rights of those labouring in Amazon warehouses. ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders