Amazon lobbyists will be banned from EU parliament

Refusal to engage over employee conditions prompts drastic action

Penny Horwood
clock • 2 min read
Amazon lobbyists will be banned from EU parliament

The European parliament confirmed yesterday that the access badges of Amazon lobbyists would be withdrawn.

A group of MEPs called for the measure in frustration at what they claim is Amazon's refusal to engage with the institution on the question of the rights of those labouring in Amazon warehouses.   ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Amazon loses trademark appeal as UK Supreme Court confirms targeting British consumers

Compliance

Amazon loses trademark appeal as UK Supreme Court confirms targeting British consumers

Lifestyle Equities alleged that Amazon's US website infringed its trademarks by selling US-branded goods to consumers in the UK

clock 07 March 2024 • 2 min read
AWS scraps egress fees for cloud migration

Cloud Computing

AWS scraps egress fees for cloud migration

Joins Google, but Microsoft remains absent

clock 06 March 2024 • 2 min read
Regulation has made EU firms less data-hungry

Legislation and Regulation

Regulation has made EU firms less data-hungry

GDPR has cut storage and processing

clock 21 February 2024 • 2 min read
Penny Horwood
Author spotlight

Penny Horwood

Associate Editor focusing on diversity in tech and sustainability content.

View profile
More from Penny Horwood

Is the Gender Pay Gap a myth?

Web3 needs use cases, story tellers and more women

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Legislation and Regulation

Google announces changes to comply with EU DMA
Legislation and Regulation

Google announces changes to comply with EU DMA

More user choice and consent, less service linking

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 06 March 2024 • 3 min read
'Like a stalker': Data broker LiveRamp reported to UK, French regulators
Legislation and Regulation

'Like a stalker': Data broker LiveRamp reported to UK, French regulators

'This kind of opaque identity monitoring cannot be part of our future digital society'

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 04 March 2024 • 3 min read
Critics furious about Microsoft-Mistral AI partnership
Legislation and Regulation

Critics furious about Microsoft-Mistral AI partnership

Flies in the face of the AI Act

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 28 February 2024 • 2 min read