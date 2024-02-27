US, UK, Canada seek global coalition to combat state disinformation

US, UK and Canada have endorsed a framework to tackle information manipulation

clock • 3 min read
US, UK, Canada seek global coalition to combat foreign government disinformation
Image:

US, UK, Canada seek global coalition to combat foreign government disinformation

The US government is leading a concerted effort to create a global coalition of like-minded democracies with the goal of combating disinformation originating from countries such as Russia and China.

During a recent gathering at the US Embassy in London, James Rubin, the US special envoy and coordinator of the Global Engagement Centre (GEC), underscored the significance of support from allies i...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Asian Tech Roundup: Samsung's cunning chip rebadging

Chips and Components

Asian Tech Roundup: Samsung's cunning chip rebadging

Plus: Google reinstates Indian apps after government reacts

clock 08 March 2024 • 4 min read
BBC News marks content 'verified' to counter disinformation

Strategy

BBC News marks content 'verified' to counter disinformation

Metadata and trail of provenance embedded into images and video

clock 05 March 2024 • 2 min read
Ivanti VPN malware can survive a factory reset, warns CISA

Threats and Risks

Ivanti VPN malware can survive a factory reset, warns CISA

'Assume a sophisticated threat actor may deploy rootkit level persistence'

clock 01 March 2024 • 2 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Parliamentary Committee urges independent oversight of Post Office compensation scheme

Capita reports £107mn annual losses, blames cyberattack

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Threats and Risks

Patch VMware vulnerabilities, admins urged
Threats and Risks

Patch VMware vulnerabilities, admins urged

ESXi, Workstation Pro/Player, Fusion Pro/Fusion and Cloud Foundation affected

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 07 March 2024 • 1 min read
Apple addresses two new zero-day flaws in iOS
Threats and Risks

Apple addresses two new zero-day flaws in iOS

Emergency security update available for newest versions

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 06 March 2024 • 1 min read
Government urged to ban ransom payments to cybercriminals
Threats and Risks

Government urged to ban ransom payments to cybercriminals

'That is the urgent task to which the British and other governments should apply themselves,' says former head of NCSC

Dev Kundaliya
clock 05 March 2024 • 3 min read