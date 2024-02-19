EU to slap Apple with €500m fine over Spotify antitrust, report

Spotify complained that Apple's control over the App Store forced the company to raise its monthly subscription prices

EU to slap Apple with €500m fine over Spotify's antitrust complaint, report
EU to slap Apple with €500m fine over Spotify's antitrust complaint, report

EU regulators are set to deliver a financial blow to tech giant Apple, slapping it with a hefty fine for alleged violations of EU antitrust laws regarding access to its music streaming services.

According to the Financial Times, the regulators have concluded their investigation into Spotify's allegations against Apple's App Store policies and are expected to impose a penalty around €500 mi...

