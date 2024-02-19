Microsoft's chief security advisor joins Cybersecurity Festival 2024

In a world marked by rapid digital transformation, our response to cyber threats must evolve in tandem.

No-one knows this better than the newest speaker to join this year's Cybersecurity Festival: Sarah Armstrong-Smith, chief security advisor at Microsoft, who will lead a session on the threats of artificial intelligence.

With over 20 years of experience in disaster recovery, cybersecurity, and information protection, Sarah has been at the forefront of navigating major incidents and driving positive change in the industry. Her passion for pushing boundaries and challenging the status quo has led her to excel in areas like crisis management and resilience.

Specialising in disaster recovery, crisis management and female representation in STEM, Sarah brings a unique perspective to cybersecurity discussions, focusing on the human aspects and the importance of resilience in the face of adversity. Her deep understanding of the cyber attacker mindset makes her a compelling speaker, offering valuable insights into the evolving cybersecurity landscape.

At Microsoft, Sarah works closely with strategic customers and partners across Europe, helping them evolve their digital strategy to mitigate risks and drive positive transformation. Focusing on digital transformation and cloud adoption, she offers valuable advice on cybersecurity strategies, ensuring stronger defences against attackers.

