Microsoft exposes state-backed hackers using AI tools for espionage

Microsoft says state-backed hacking groups from Russia, China, Iran and North Korea have been using AI tools, including those from Microsoft-backed OpenAI, to refine their cyber-espionage techniques
Since the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022, concerns have mounted among tech experts, media, and government officials regarding the potential weaponisation of advanced AI tools by adversaries. ...
