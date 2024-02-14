Microsoft's Patch Tuesday fixes two actively exploited vulnerabilities

Microsoft's February 2024 Patch Tuesday update includes fixes for 73 vulnerabilities, including two that are actively exploited in the wild and several critical flaws.
The two critical vulnerabilities that are being actively exploited are a Windows SmartScreen security feature bypass bug (CVE-2024-21351, CVSS score 7.6) and an Internet Shortcut files security fea...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders