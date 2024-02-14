Microsoft's Patch Tuesday fixes two actively exploited vulnerabilities

73 bugs fixed in February update

John Leonard
clock • 2 min read
Microsoft's Patch Tuesday fixes two actively exploited vulnerabilities
Image:

Microsoft's Patch Tuesday fixes two actively exploited vulnerabilities

Microsoft's February 2024 Patch Tuesday update includes fixes for 73 vulnerabilities, including two that are actively exploited in the wild and several critical flaws.

The two critical vulnerabilities that are being actively exploited are a Windows SmartScreen security feature bypass bug (CVE-2024-21351, CVSS score 7.6) and an Internet Shortcut files security fea...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Apple addresses two new zero-day flaws in iOS

Threats and Risks

Apple addresses two new zero-day flaws in iOS

Emergency security update available for newest versions

clock 06 March 2024 • 1 min read
Critics furious about Microsoft-Mistral AI partnership

Legislation and Regulation

Critics furious about Microsoft-Mistral AI partnership

Flies in the face of the AI Act

clock 28 February 2024 • 2 min read
Intel splits in two, signs deal with Microsoft

Chips and Components

Intel splits in two, signs deal with Microsoft

'We want to be the foundry for the world'

clock 22 February 2024 • 7 min read
John Leonard
Author spotlight

John Leonard

View profile
More from John Leonard

Patch VMware vulnerabilities, admins urged

Google announces changes to comply with EU DMA

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Threats and Risks

Patch VMware vulnerabilities, admins urged
Threats and Risks

Patch VMware vulnerabilities, admins urged

ESXi, Workstation Pro/Player, Fusion Pro/Fusion and Cloud Foundation affected

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 07 March 2024 • 1 min read
Apple addresses two new zero-day flaws in iOS
Threats and Risks

Apple addresses two new zero-day flaws in iOS

Emergency security update available for newest versions

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 06 March 2024 • 1 min read
Government urged to ban ransom payments to cybercriminals
Threats and Risks

Government urged to ban ransom payments to cybercriminals

'That is the urgent task to which the British and other governments should apply themselves,' says former head of NCSC

Dev Kundaliya
clock 05 March 2024 • 3 min read