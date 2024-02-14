Southern Water confirms customer data breach

Southern Water, which provides water and wastewater services across Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, has confirmed that data from a "limited portion" of its server infrastructure was compromised in a cyberattack last month.
The company said it had been monitoring suspicious activities in its IT infrastructure since the attack. Personal information and financial data belonging to an estimated 5-10% of its customers ...
