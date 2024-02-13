Cisco: significant job cuts likely

Network infrastructure giant Cisco is gearing up for a significant business restructuring aimed at prioritising high-growth sectors.
Reports suggest that this strategic shift will involve the laying off of thousands of employees. According to data available on its website, Cisco's current workforce stands at 84,900 employees ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders