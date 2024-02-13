Google announces €25mn investment in European AI skills

Company announces its AI Opportunity Initiative

clock • 2 min read
Google announces €25mn investment in European AI skills
Image:

Google announces €25mn investment in European AI skills

In a strategic move aimed at bolstering AI proficiency across Europe, Google has pledged €25 million for the advancement of AI education and training programmes.

Its AI Opportunity Initiative for Europe, announced on Monday, aims to provide training and skills to equip individuals and countries for success in the AI era, it says. Recognising the pivotal ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Asian Tech Roundup: Samsung's cunning chip rebadging

Chips and Components

Asian Tech Roundup: Samsung's cunning chip rebadging

Plus: Google reinstates Indian apps after government reacts

clock 08 March 2024 • 4 min read
Google announces changes to comply with EU DMA

Legislation and Regulation

Google announces changes to comply with EU DMA

More user choice and consent, less service linking

clock 06 March 2024 • 3 min read
AWS scraps egress fees for cloud migration

Cloud Computing

AWS scraps egress fees for cloud migration

Joins Google, but Microsoft remains absent

clock 06 March 2024 • 2 min read

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Skills

Don't encourage kids to code, says Nvidia CEO
Skills

Don't encourage kids to code, says Nvidia CEO

AI threatens the future of coding

Dev Kundaliya
clock 29 February 2024 • 3 min read
How fractional working could add up for individuals and employers
Skills

How fractional working could add up for individuals and employers

Closing the skills gap and boosting representation in a single swoop

Andy Heyes
clock 15 February 2024 • 5 min read
IT Essentials: The long road back to a high-skill workforce
Skills

IT Essentials: The long road back to a high-skill workforce

A series of decisions have hamstrung the UK's ability to compete in the global market

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 11 December 2023 • 2 min read