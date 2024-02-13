Calling all innovators: Enter the IT Leaders 100 2024

The definitive list of the most influential and inspiring figures in UK IT

Tom Allen
clock • 2 min read
Calling all innovators: Enter the IT Leaders 100 2024

The IT Leaders 100 recognises the most influential and inspiring individuals shaping the UK's IT landscape.

IT faces a host of challenges and opportunities in 2024. From ransomware and cloud optimisations, to AI and green tech, the industry has never been a more exciting place to work.

The IT Leaders 100 celebrates the people taking advantage of that vibrancy: the trend-setters and change-makers shaping the sector.

Having spoken to hundreds of IT leaders over the last 12 months and beyond, we're putting in the work to produce the definitive list of the top 100 IT leaders in the UK. Whether you're a CIO, CTO, CISO, IT director, chief architect or any one of dozens of other titles, this is your chance to enter - or nominate another IT leader.

Simply open the submission form, or use the form below, and fill in your or your nominee's details for consideration in the 2024 edition of the IT Leaders 100.

Lesley Salmon, global CIO at Kellanova who was featured on the list last year, said, "If you want to learn something new from someone with great IT experience, then use the IT Leaders 100 to your advantage. Connect, collaborate, and see what opportunities you can create together or what challenges you can overcome with mentorship and guidance from great leaders in this industry.

"Top Tip - if you do connect with someone on LinkedIn, make sure you add a cover note, introducing yourself and how you know them!"

Everyone who reaches the final 100 will be entered into a prize draw to win a £50 voucher, as a congratulations for being an leading figure in the UK IT market.

Enter now

We take into account factors like duration in role, level of transformation and major IT achievements when considering entries for the IT Leaders 100.

We also ask a selection of light-hearted questions to get a sense of the person behind the title: from 'How did you get into IT?' to 'What's your secret talent?' We can't wait to see what you've got in store for us this year.

Once we've shortlisted the entries, we work with industry experts on the incredibly challenging task of producing the final list - our assessment of the most influential figures in UK IT today.

Each entrant should only submit themselves once - multiple entries will not increase your chance of being on the final list.

Submissions are open until Friday 26th April, and we'll publish the full list of the top 100 IT leaders later this year.

Use the form below to enter, or go directly to this link.

Related Topics

You may also like
'It just suddenly narrows at the top': Advice for women seeking the C-suite

Leadership

'It just suddenly narrows at the top': Advice for women seeking the C-suite

Focus on doing the right thing – not the easy thing

clock 06 March 2024 • 4 min read
Interview: Endava, DevOps Excellence Awards finalist

DevOps

Interview: Endava, DevOps Excellence Awards finalist

'We always conduct retrospectives so we can evaluate success and areas for improvement'

clock 21 February 2024 • 4 min read
Recognising champions: Enter the Security Excellence Awards 2024 now

Security

Recognising champions: Enter the Security Excellence Awards 2024 now

There are only a few short weeks left to the entry deadline

clock 11 December 2023 • 2 min read
Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Asian Tech Roundup: Samsung's cunning chip rebadging

Spring Statement 2024: What does it mean for tech?

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Leadership

Is the Gender Pay Gap a myth?
Leadership

Is the Gender Pay Gap a myth?

Yes. But also no.

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 08 March 2024 • 6 min read
Web3 needs use cases, story tellers and more women
Leadership

Web3 needs use cases, story tellers and more women

As Web3 and GenAI converge, women's input is vital

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 07 March 2024 • 7 min read
'It just suddenly narrows at the top': Advice for women seeking the C-suite
Leadership

'It just suddenly narrows at the top': Advice for women seeking the C-suite

Focus on doing the right thing – not the easy thing

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 06 March 2024 • 4 min read