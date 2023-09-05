Electoral Commission failed basic cybersecurity audit close to time it was attacked

Penny Horwood
clock • 2 min read
Electoral Commission failed basic cybersecurity audit close to time it was attacked

Electoral Commission confirms it failed Cyber Essentials audit in 2021

A whistle-blower at the Electoral Commission has told the BBC that the Commission failed a basic "Cyber Essentials" audit around the time it was hacked in 2021.

It was revealed last month that the Commission became aware of an attack in October 2022, but that hostile actors gained access to the system in August 2021. The attack was of such a scale that attackers had access to the name and address details of every registered voter in the country, including those not on the public register. Whether data was exfiltrated remains unknown.

The Commission still hasn't explained why it took 10 months to make its knowledge of the attack public and we still don't know who was behind it.

Now a whistleblower has revealed that the same month that hostile actors were accessing email servers, control systems and copies of the electoral registers, the Commission was told by cybersecurity auditors that it was not compliant with the Cyber Essentials scheme.

The Cyber Essentials scheme is backed by both the government and the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and sets minimum standards for cybersecurity best practice. The scheme is voluntary, but the government requires all bidders for any contract requiring the processing or storage of sensitive or personal data to meet these minimum standards and have a Cyber Essentials certificate to prove it.   

However, when the Commission sought basic certification in 2021 it failed for multiple reasons, including running software that was no longer supported and therefore not subject to security updates on both laptops and phones. The NSCC advises all organisations to keep software up to date "to prevent known vulnerabilities from being exploited" by hackers.

A spokeswoman for the Commission confirmed that the organisation had failed the Cyber Essentials audit, but told the BBC that these failings weren't linked to the cyber-attack that impacted email servers.

As with the original statement last month, the response of Electoral Commission to this allegation raises as many questions as it answers. The Commission, and the Information Commissioner's Office are still investigating the attack. If the Commission feels sufficiently confident to state that the compromises of the email servers were not enabled via the access route of out-of-date software, that implies that the Commission does now know how that compromise occurred. This information has not been released.

Secondly, the wording of the latest statement is very specific. It only mentions email servers. Email servers were not the only systems compromised and they may not have been the attack vector.

Computing has contacted the Electoral Commission asking for clarification on these points.

 

 

Related Topics

You may also like
Discord.io breached, 760,000 users' data for sale

Hacking

Discord.io breached, 760,000 users' data for sale

User IDs, passwords and payment dates are all in the stolen database

clock 16 August 2023 • 3 min read
US Cyber Safety Board to review cloud security environment in the aftermath of Microsoft hack

Threats and Risks

Microsoft Exchange hack to be investigated by US Cyber Safety Board

Follows a request made by Senator Wyden to initiate measures against Microsoft

clock 14 August 2023 • 2 min read
IT Essentials: The day democracy didn't die

Hacking

IT Essentials: The day democracy didn't die

Democracies run on trust. Bad actors want to erode it.

clock 11 August 2023 • 3 min read
Penny Horwood
Author spotlight

Penny Horwood

Associate Editor focusing on diversity in tech and sustainability content.

View profile
More from Penny Horwood

Expanding the routes for girls into tech careers

10 questions to ask suppliers for more sustainable tech

Most read
01

Breaking: UK MoD attacked by LockBit

04 September 2023 • 2 min read
02

Electoral Commission failed basic cybersecurity audit close to time it was attacked

05 September 2023 • 2 min read
03

Unanswered questions remain about the MoD breach

05 September 2023 • 4 min read
04

UK sets priorities for AI safety summit

05 September 2023 • 3 min read
05

How has IT changed in the post-Covid era?

04 September 2023 • 3 min read
Upcoming events
12 Sep
09:00AM
Conference

IT Heroes Roadshow 2023: Birmingham

Register now
13 Sep
03:00PM
Website

Tackling the problem of privilege sprawl

Register now
19 Sep
09:00AM
Website

Deskflix Season 2: Cloud Automation

Register now

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Hacking

The school says no personal data has been affected. Image: Google
Hacking

Cyberattack hits Suffolk school

Debenham High School's network is down as a result

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 01 September 2023 • 2 min read
China-linked group targeted government entities via Baraccuda flaw
Hacking

China-linked group targeted government entities via Baraccuda flaw

US and foreign government entities compromised, says Mandiant

Kyle Alspach
clock 30 August 2023 • 2 min read
. Source: Wikimedia
Hacking

Met Police: major data leak risks exposing identities and operations

A 'staggering' failure says Metropolitan Police Federation vice chair

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 29 August 2023 • 2 min read