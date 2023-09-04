X changes policies to collect biometric data

The new policy goes into effect on 29th September, and may be linked to Mr Musk's ongoing efforts to rid the platform of bots by strengthening ID verification.

The move comes after litigation by Illinois residents in July, which alleged the social media giant had wrongfully captured, stored and used biometric data, including facial scans, without consent. The policy change could be a way for the giants to legitimise itself against potential claims.

X has confirmed the policy change to Bloomberg, but has not confirmed exactly what it entails.

The company's policy update also says it could collect information on users' employment history, educational history and job search history, alongside biometric data.

These changes may be related to Elon Musk's desire to launch an 'everything app,' integrating job search, payments and more. This could see X become a significant player in all aspects of our personal lives, and it is yet to be seen how far this goes.

There is also speculation, by app developer and blogger Steve Mosser, that X's future authentication process could include passwordless authentication, which could further protect users against cybercrime.

Alex Laurie, a senior VP at cybersecurity firm ForgeRock, said X's move probably signals a shift towards stronger ID protection. However, he warned, putting barriers in front of people's use of the platform may turn some off.

"Consumers are highly cautious when providing identity information, and 44% of X users in the UK would quit using the platform entirely if identity verification was required. Highly personal data like biometrics can open the door to serious misuse, and it will be very interesting to see how this situation develops."