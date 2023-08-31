Unlock the power of cloud automation at Deskflix next month

Join us on 19th September for Deskflix: Cloud Automation - a free virtual event hosted by Computing that will update your understanding of the cloud landscape, and its automation capabilities, for 2023 and beyond.

The cloud revolution is here, and it's all about automation. Whether it's public, private, hybrid, or multi-cloud models, the cloud's true magic lies in its ability to automate manual tasks with unprecedented efficiency.

At Deskflix: Cloud Automation, we'll delve into the developments at the forefront of technological innovation:

Automation in the cloud: Explore the evolution of manual processes into automated wonders, with insights from Computing's own research into cloud transformations with UK and US IT leaders.

Technical Insights: Learn from cloud-native architecture expert Lisa Ventura as she unveils the principles and strategies behind building your cloud-native applications.

Panel discussion: Digging into the choices for hyperscale cloud. Discover the expansive cloud landscape beyond the big three - AWS, Azure, and Google - and explore the comprehensive options available.

Identity protection: Dive into the realm of identity-based attacks and gain actionable insights to fortify your defences.

Click here to register for free

AI for cyber defence: Jon Cosson, CISO at JM Finn, will discuss the potential of generative AI, like ChatGPT and Bard, in thwarting cyber threats.

Hyperautomation fireside chat: Tom Allen speaks to Deliveroo's Danielle Sudai about how to elevate your digital transformation with hyperautomation, where AI, ML, chatbots, and RPA combine to revolutionise your business performance.

ESG and cloud connection: Delve into the intersection of cloud adoption and environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts, and explore how the cloud can further your sustainability goals in a panel discussion with IT experts.

Don't miss this opportunity to update your understanding of cloud automation. Join us for a morning of illuminating insights, enriching discussions and engagement with industry experts and thought leaders in the field.

Deskflix: Cloud Automation awaits - register now and secure your spot for this transformative event.