Midlands, prepare: Just two weeks to go until the IT Heroes Roadshow

In just two weeks, Computing is hitting the road in partnership with Intel and Softcat - and this time it's at The Belfry, near Birmingham.

We're inviting IT leaders to join us to explore the evolving role they have to play in driving innovation and growth at their organisations, as well as the challenges they must overcome to enable this. 

The past two years have proven how invaluable technology decision-makers are in driving the modern digital economy and remote working productivity, security, and success. Now, in the face of challenging market conditions, and armed with greater influence, IT leaders have an opportunity to foster innovation, greater efficiency, and growth once again.

Is the outward-looking CIO - a technology expert across all lines of business and a proactive and reactive innovator - the technology leader required today? And, how do we unlock this potential?

Our speakers include Bradley Jenkins and Jeff Kilford from Intel; Kelly Calver from Softcat; Nick Ioannou from Goodlord; Joanna Smith from NHS Foundation Trust; and Richard Lamacraft from Microsoft.

These experts will discuss topics including how to unleash the power of modern IT; the challenges modern IT leaders face, and their solutions; and the transition to Windows 11.

On the day, you'll also test your knowledge of the IT landscape and the challenges it poses with our digital trivia competition. The most skilled delegate who can climb to the top of the leaderboard will win a brand-new laptop, powered by Intel vPro® . 

After the event, we invite you to benefit from exclusive discount rates for The Belfry's historic golf course.

Join us at The Belfry on 12th September to find out how technology leaders can drive innovation, and engage in frank discussions with UK IT decision-makers, as we explore the hurdles we face and technology's role in overcoming them.

There are limited spots left, so be sure to book now to secure your space!

