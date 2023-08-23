Announcing our 2023 UK IT Industry Awards shortlist

Announcing our 2023 UK IT Industry Awards shortlist
Announcing our 2023 UK IT Industry Awards shortlist

Congratulations to our 2023 finalists

Computing is delighted to announce the 2023 UK IT Industry Awards finalists.

With the world and technology changing faster than ever, understanding, using and shaping IT for success is one of the key challenges of 2023. As companies and consumers explore technologies and trends like artificial intelligence, green technology and cloud native, IT professionals find themselves once again at the bleeding edge of change.

The UK IT Industry Awards are designed to celebrate and promote the organisations, teams, projects, technologies and individuals who continue to help shape the future of technology, our industry and digital society.

Technology is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world, and there are hundreds of events dedicated to recognising success - but none can match the professionalism, scale and pedigree of the UK IT Industry Awards.

The UK IT Industry Awards are the largest and most well-known event in the technology industry calendar. Owned and operated by BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT and Computing, the awards enjoy a level of professionalism and industry coverage not seen at other shows.

BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT and Computing exist to celebrate the role of the IT professional: the positive impact they have on business, society and our planet. As organisations, we champion that, and the UK IT Industry Awards exist to recognise and lionise the people who are creating a better world through IT. From transport apps and online shopping baskets to literally saving lives, modern technology impacts all of us.

Click here to see the finalists

Congratulations to all of our 2023 finalists. The competition this year was tougher than ever, so to make the shortlist at these coveted awards is an achievement to be proud of.

Now it's over to our expert judges, who are reviewing the entries and making the difficult decisions about who will win on the night. We will announce the winners at a live awards ceremony on Wednesday 8th November at Evolution London, Battersea.

To book your table, click here or contact Bobby Naipaul, Account Manager, via [email protected] or 0203 834 0601.

