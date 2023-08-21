New credential stealing campaign targets Zimbra email accounts

Since at least April 2023, an ongoing phishing campaign has been actively targeting users of Zimbra Collaboration email servers, with an aim to illegally obtain users' login credentials, which are then used in subsequent operations.
Zimbra is a collaborative software suite encompassing an email server alongside a web client interface. As outlined in an ESET report, an anonymous malicious actor has been deploying phishing em...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders