UK cybersecurity firm NCC makes second round of job cuts this year

Sources speaking to TechCrunch were the first to highlight the dismissals at the Manchester-based company.

NCC, which specialises in penetration testing and software escrow services, later confirmed the news in a statement. It said a "small number" of staff would lose their jobs, but declined to say exactly how many people would be affected.

"As set out earlier this year, we have a renewed global strategy in response to changing market dynamics and client demands. These macro forces are affecting the industry as a whole, which is why we must establish strong foundations for the future," said a spokesperson. "Regrettably, this means that a relatively small number of our talented colleagues are in consultation and some based in North America have already left NCC Group."

NCC Group cut 125 roles, about 7% of its workforce, in February this year.

The UK cyber firm joins others in announcing job cuts. Just this week Boston-based Rapid7 said it would be dismissing 18% of its employees, about 470 people, despite a 14% revenue rise.

CEO Corey Thomas said the cuts "may be surprising" when the company is growing, but added that "making decisions from a place of strength allows us the opportunity to restructure intentionally."

Rapid7, a public firm, was considering a sale to private equity buyers earlier this year.

Other cybersecurity firms that have announced layoffs include Okta, Sophos, OneTrust, KAPE Technologies, Lacework, Cybereason, OwnBackup and Dragos.

Tech giants, too, have had to cut back on staff numbers this year. Amazon slashed 9,000 roles; Microsoft more than 10,000; and Meta more than 20,000 since November.