UK cybersecurity firm NCC makes second round of job cuts this year

Six months after slashing 7% of its workforce

Tom Allen
clock • 1 min read
UK cybersecurity firm NCC makes second round of job cuts this year

NCC Group, a UK cybersecurity firm with more than 14,000 customers, has confirmed it more staff are to lose their jobs, after it cut 125 roles in February.

Sources speaking to TechCrunch were the first to highlight the dismissals at the Manchester-based company.

NCC, which specialises in penetration testing and software escrow services, later confirmed the news in a statement. It said a "small number" of staff would lose their jobs, but declined to say exactly how many people would be affected.

"As set out earlier this year, we have a renewed global strategy in response to changing market dynamics and client demands. These macro forces are affecting the industry as a whole, which is why we must establish strong foundations for the future," said a spokesperson. "Regrettably, this means that a relatively small number of our talented colleagues are in consultation and some based in North America have already left NCC Group."

NCC Group cut 125 roles, about 7% of its workforce, in February this year.

The UK cyber firm joins others in announcing job cuts. Just this week Boston-based Rapid7 said it would be dismissing 18% of its employees, about 470 people, despite a 14% revenue rise.

CEO Corey Thomas said the cuts "may be surprising" when the company is growing, but added that "making decisions from a place of strength allows us the opportunity to restructure intentionally."

Rapid7, a public firm, was considering a sale to private equity buyers earlier this year.

Other cybersecurity firms that have announced layoffs include Okta, Sophos, OneTrust, KAPE Technologies, Lacework, Cybereason, OwnBackup and Dragos.

Tech giants, too, have had to cut back on staff numbers this year. Amazon slashed 9,000 roles; Microsoft more than 10,000; and Meta more than 20,000 since November.

Related Topics

You may also like
Microsoft's latest round of job cuts hits 276 employees

Corporate

Microsoft's latest round of job cuts hits 276 employees

New owners of Evernote also cut majority of existing staff

clock 12 July 2023 • 3 min read
Reddit announces plans to cut workforce by approximately 5 percent

Corporate

Reddit announces 5% workforce reduction

Reduces roles, charges for API access, employees and users unhappy

clock 08 June 2023 • 3 min read
Meta's latest round of layoffs hits 6,000 employees

Corporate

Meta's latest round of job cuts hits 6,000 employees

The cuts are part of a comprehensive strategy aimed at cost reduction and operational streamlining

clock 25 May 2023 • 3 min read
Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

IT Essentials: The day democracy didn't die

Palantir directly lobbied government minister to use its software

Upcoming events
12 Sep
09:00AM
Conference

IT Heroes Roadshow 2023: Birmingham

Register now
19 Sep
09:00AM
Website

Deskflix Season 2: Cloud Automation

Register now
21 Sep
06:30PM
Award

Cloud Excellence Awards 2023

Register now

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Corporate

Verizon folds BlueJeans, its $400m+ videoconferencing acquisition
Corporate

Verizon folds BlueJeans, its $400m+ videoconferencing acquisition

Can't compete with Teams and Zoom

Gina Narcisi
clock 10 August 2023 • 2 min read
Rapid7 to lay off 18% of its workforce
Corporate

Rapid7 to lay off 18% of its workforce

Cuts come despite 14% revenue rise

Wade Tyler Millward
clock 10 August 2023 • 3 min read
Zoom tells employees to start working from the office
Corporate

Zoom tells employees to start working from the office

New policy applies to individuals residing within a 50-mile radius

Dev Kundaliya
clock 08 August 2023 • 3 min read