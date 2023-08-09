Palantir directly lobbied government minister to use its software

FoI request reveals Palantir's ties to UK government

Tom Allen
clock • 3 min read
Palantir directly lobbied government minister to use its software

US spy tech firm Palantir directly contacted Tom Pursglove, minister of state for disabled people, health and work, urging him to adopt its technology to crack down on benefits fraud.

Palantir, founded by PayPal co-founder and Trump supporter Peter Thiel, wrote to Pursglove in April to brief him on its technology, promising that it could help the Department for Work and Pensions...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
IT Essentials: The day democracy didn't die

Hacking

IT Essentials: The day democracy didn't die

Democracies run on trust. Bad actors want to erode it.

clock 11 August 2023 • 3 min read
Babylon Health, once the 'future of the NHS', goes into administration. Source: Babylon Health

Health

Babylon Health, once the 'future of the NHS', goes into administration

The UK AI health company touted by Matt Hancock was delisted by the New York Stock Exchange last month and has now called in the administrators

clock 08 August 2023 • 3 min read
Government's SAP ERP modernisation plan marked 'unachievable'

Government

Government's SAP ERP modernisation plan marked 'unachievable'

Watchdog says programme lacks 'critical skills and dedicated resources'

clock 01 August 2023 • 3 min read
Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Asian Tech Roundup: India bypasses its own data protection

UK cybersecurity firm NCC makes second round of job cuts this year

Upcoming events
12 Sep
09:00AM
Conference

IT Heroes Roadshow 2023: Birmingham

Register now
19 Sep
09:00AM
Website

Deskflix Season 2: Cloud Automation

Register now
21 Sep
06:30PM
Award

Cloud Excellence Awards 2023

Register now

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Government

Government's SAP ERP modernisation plan marked 'unachievable'
Government

Government's SAP ERP modernisation plan marked 'unachievable'

Watchdog says programme lacks 'critical skills and dedicated resources'

Dev Kundaliya
clock 01 August 2023 • 3 min read
Sunak delays decision on rejoining Horizon Europe
Government

Sunak delays decision on rejoining Horizon Europe

'We do wish they would hurry up' says head of Universities UK

Dev Kundaliya
clock 21 July 2023 • 3 min read
US government announces roadmap to implement National Cybersecurity Strategy. Image via iStock.
Government

US announces roadmap to National Cybersecurity Strategy

Outlines more than 65 initiatives focusing on reducing risk and enhancing investments in cyber

Dev Kundaliya
clock 14 July 2023 • 3 min read