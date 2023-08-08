Meta Trusted Partner Program failing to fulfil core remit

Penny Horwood
clock • 2 min read
Meta Trusted Partner Program failing to fulfil core remit

Media non-profit Internews claims Meta is not acting on reports of dangerous content posted on Facebook and Instagram, including death threats and incitements to violence.

Media non-profit organisation Internews has published a report containing serious criticisms of Meta's Trusted Partner program. This program consists of 465 global civil society and human rights groups, and is supposed to give these groups a priority channel to alert Meta to harmful and dangerous content posted on Facebook and Instagram with the aim of identifying and removing this content as quickly as possible.

But the report claims that some organisations have received long delays when reporting this content - the same delays regular users of the social media platforms experience when making similar reports. Response times are slow, inconsistent, and in some cases Meta has failed to react at all to even the most dangerous and time-sensitive content such as calls for and threats of imminent harm.

The report is based on dozens of interviews with some of Meta's closest partners, and found that many of the most severe operational failures of the Trusted Partner program appear to relate directly to a lack of resourcing, and that recent swingeing job cuts at Meta are likely to be exacerbating the problem.

The report identified a significant disparity of service between Ukraine and many other countries experiencing armed conflicts, displacement and disinformation. Trusted Partners in Ukraine can expect a response to reports withing 72 hours. Reports relating to the Tigray war in Ethiopia are ignored for months.

Another disturbing finding was the fact that many Trusted Partners are choosing to supplement or bypass the official Trusted Partner channel by communicating directly with personal contacts or at least copying them into official reports to ensure they are read. Partners who can leverage these contacts receive better responses, which indicates that the program is not functioning as it should be.

The review was originally set up as a collaboration with Meta but the company withdrew in 2022, claiming that "the reporting issues of the small sample of Trusted Partners who contributed to the report do not, in our view, represent a full or accurate picture of the program." 

However, Meta declined requests from Internews to provide information on average response times or internal targets.

Rafiq Copeland, Platform Accountability Advisor at Internews and author of the report said:

"Trusted flagger programs are vital to user safety, but Meta's partners are deeply frustrated with how the program has been run. As Meta launches Threads to be a ‘public square for communities,' can we trust the company to operate it responsibly? This research suggests more investment is needed to ensure Meta's platforms are safe for users."

This latest reports builds on concerns about the program which have been building for several years. Frances Haugen's testimony to the US Congress in 2021 exposed how Meta (then Facebook) tiers countries in terms of the content moderation resources afforded to them. These criteria are not transparent but documents Haugen put into the publc domain indicated that much of the global south is classified into Tier 3, with minimal content moderating resource attached.

 

Related Topics

You may also like
Both the modern web and modern capitalism centralise power into the hands of the few, and the world is waking up to the dangers

Law

IT Essentials: Concessions, capitalism and decentralisation

Big Tech is finding that modern regulators have teeth

clock 04 August 2023 • 2 min read
Hackers exploit Salesforce email zero-day for Facebook phishing campaign

Threats and Risks

Hackers exploit Salesforce email zero-day for Facebook phishing campaign

Attacks stole 2FA codes, too

clock 03 August 2023 • 3 min read
Meta bows to EU regulators over targeted ads opt-in

Privacy

Meta bows to EU regulators over targeted ads opt-in

Facebook and Instagram users will now be asked to opt in to personalised advertising

clock 02 August 2023 • 3 min read
Penny Horwood
Author spotlight

Penny Horwood

Associate Editor focusing on diversity in tech and sustainability content.

View profile
More from Penny Horwood

Preparing for the tricky task of regulating online safety

Russian hacking group targets Microsoft Teams users

Upcoming events
12 Sep
09:00AM
Conference

IT Heroes Roadshow 2023: Birmingham

Register now
19 Sep
09:00AM
Website

Deskflix Season 2: Cloud Automation

Register now
21 Sep
06:30PM
Award

Cloud Excellence Awards 2023

Register now

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Social Networking

Researchers claim X is not taking down hate speech from verified users
Social Networking

Musk threatens independent CCDH researchers with legal action

Lawyers representing the troubled social media platform says researchers documenting a rise in hate speech on the platform are driving users away

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 01 August 2023 • 3 min read
Twitter threatens to sue Meta over its new rival app Threads
Social Networking

Twitter threatens to sue Meta over Threads app

Musk claims Meta poached employees...after he fired them

Dev Kundaliya
clock 10 July 2023 • 3 min read
French president faces backlash after proposing to 'cut off' social media during riots
Social Networking

Macron faces backlash after proposing to 'cut off' social media during riots

France also passes a bill to provide remote snooping powers to police

Dev Kundaliya
clock 07 July 2023 • 4 min read