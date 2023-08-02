Computing hits the road: Join us in Birmingham in September

Too many tech events today are London-centric. We don't think that's right, so we're taking to the road this September in partnership with Intel.
Our first stop will be the luxury hotel and spa The Belfry in Birmingham on the 12th September. Join us there for the IT Heroes Roadshow, an exclusive morning briefing where we'll discuss the chang...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders