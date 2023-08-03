Imperial War Museum's Assistant Digital Transformation Director joins IT Leaders Summit line-up

Computing is delighted to announce Nick Hodder, Assistant Digital Transformation Director at the Imperial War Museum as a keynote speaker at IT Leaders Summit 2023.



Taking place at Down Hall, Essex on 4-5 October, this event will bring together the most senior and influential voices from IT leaders from across the UK.

Customer experience (CX) is critical driving successful digital transformation. Business process often shape the customer experience, but shouldn't it be the other way round? Great customer experience can not only reshape processes but sometimes transform the ways in which we engage with our customers. So, how do we get there?

Nick's session will explore how we define customer experience and its crucial role in driving successful digital transformation. He will also explore how to build an organisational culture aligned around great CX.

Nick has worked for over two decades across technology and digital transformation, developing strategy and working with brands such as EY, Sun Microsystems, BA, Microsoft, and Google.

Passionate about technology disruption especially in the non-profit sector Nick works with and studies key transformational technologies such as Blockchain, NFTs, AI, Machine Learning and VR/AR, but dedicates most of his time to trying to better understand people and leadership within a fast-moving digital landscape.

Now working with IWM on an ambitious digital transformation, Nick' focus is on culture, innovation, handling conflict and adapting to change.

Want to learn more about CX and digital transformation? Click here to secure your complimentary place at this year's IT Leaders Summit.