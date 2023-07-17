US appeals court denies FTC's attempt to temporarily block the Microsoft-Activision deal

The completion of Microsoft's takeover now hinges solely on the UK's CMA
A US appeals court on Friday rejected the US Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) request for temporary relief to block Microsoft's acquisition of game publisher Activision Blizzard, clearing the path ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders