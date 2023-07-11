IT leaders: It's time to put your heads together

clock • 1 min read
IT Leaders Summit 2023
Image:

IT Leaders Summit 2023

Join us at the IT Leaders Summit 2023 in October

Two heads, they say, are better than one. It follows that three heads are better than two. But many wise heads coming together in the luxurious environs of Down Hall is surely best of all. 

There's nothing like a meeting of minds for working through the often complex and occasionally trying business of IT leadership.

All organisations may be different but many of the challenges they face are similar, be that hiring and retention, introducing automation, managing contracts or bolstering security - there's always someone tackling the same issues.

Register today

So why not lighten the load and join us for the IT Leaders Summit at Down Hall in Essex for two days of great conversation, fine food and intellectual stimulation?

We are fortunate that so many IT leaders are willing to share their expertise with us and their peers in using technology to support, augment and even drive the progress of their organisations. We guarantee you will take away something that will help you in your role.

With insightful keynotes, lively panel sessions and special boardroom meetings, the IT Leaders Summit 2023 is where IT heads get down to the serious business of technology.

We look forward to seeing you there!

IT Leaders Summit 2023, 4 & 5 October, Down Hall, Essex

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Computing Staff

View profile
More from Computing Staff

How code reviews can improve your DevOps code maintainability 

BT CEO Philip Jansen to step down

More on Leadership

Asian Tech Pioneers 2023
Leadership

Top 100 Asian Stars in UK Tech list launched for 2023

Innovators, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and investors honoured at innovation focused launch

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 11 July 2023 • 4 min read
Turning Teal: Experiments with self-management at SAP
Leadership

Turning Teal: Experiments with self-management at SAP

'We like to pretend that we can predict the future based on past events, but we can't', says Tobias Haug, head of humanising business at SAP

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 11 July 2023 • 7 min read
The glitz and glamour of the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2023 - in pictures
Leadership

The glitz and glamour of the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2023 - in pictures

Check out these highlights of a night to remember

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 10 July 2023 • 3 min read