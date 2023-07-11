IT leaders: It's time to put your heads together

Two heads, they say, are better than one. It follows that three heads are better than two. But many wise heads coming together in the luxurious environs of Down Hall is surely best of all.

There's nothing like a meeting of minds for working through the often complex and occasionally trying business of IT leadership.

All organisations may be different but many of the challenges they face are similar, be that hiring and retention, introducing automation, managing contracts or bolstering security - there's always someone tackling the same issues.

Register today

So why not lighten the load and join us for the IT Leaders Summit at Down Hall in Essex for two days of great conversation, fine food and intellectual stimulation?

We are fortunate that so many IT leaders are willing to share their expertise with us and their peers in using technology to support, augment and even drive the progress of their organisations. We guarantee you will take away something that will help you in your role.

With insightful keynotes, lively panel sessions and special boardroom meetings, the IT Leaders Summit 2023 is where IT heads get down to the serious business of technology.

We look forward to seeing you there!

IT Leaders Summit 2023, 4 & 5 October, Down Hall, Essex