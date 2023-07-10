The glitz and glamour of the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2023 - in pictures

Check out these highlights of a night to remember

Tom Allen
Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2023
Dtla 2023 1 580x358
Dtla 2023 2 580x358
Dtla 2023 6 580x358
Dtla 2023 3 580x358
Dtla 2023 10 580x358
Dtla 2023 5 580x358
Dtla 2023 4 580x358
Dtla 2023 7 580x358
Dtla 2023 8 580x358
Dtla 2023 9 580x358
Dtla 2023 11 580x358
Dtla 2023 12 580x358
Dtla 2023 13 580x358
Dtla 2023 17 580x358
Dtla 2023 14 580x358
Dtla 2023 15 580x358
Dtla 2023 19 580x358
Dtla 2023 16 580x358
Dtla 2023 22 580x358
Dtla 2023 21 580x358
Dtla 2023 20 580x358
Dtla 2023 24 580x358
Dtla 2023 25 580x358
Dtla 2023 26 580x358
Dtla 2023 27 580x358
Dtla 2023 28 580x358
Dtla 2023 29 580x358
Dtla 2023 30 580x358
Dtla 2023 31 580x358
Dtla 2023 32 580x358
Dtla 2023 33 580x358
Dtla 2023 34 580x358
Dtla 2023 35 580x358
Dtla 2023 36 580x358
Dtla 2023 37 580x358
Dtla 2023 38 580x358
Dtla 2023 39 580x358
Dtla 2023 41 580x358
Dtla 2023 42 580x358
Dtla 2023 43 580x358
Dtla 2023 44 580x358
Dtla 2023 46 580x358
Dtla 2023 47 580x358
Dtla 2023 48 580x358
Dtla 2023 49 580x358
Dtla 2023 45 580x358
The Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2023 honour the technologists running IT.

Whether operational or strategic, these are the people and companies making it all happen.

Every year, Computing celebrates their achievements with an awards ceremony in central London, and this year - our 50th - we pulled out all the stops.

More than 250 people, from organisations across public and private sectors, came together to do the same, starting with a champagne reception.

After the reception, guests took their seats for dinner - ready to celebrate each other's success. They were welcomed by Computing editor Tom Allen, who spoke about the fundamental change in perceptions of IT - and the IT team - in recent years.

Lucy Hill of Macmillan Cancer Support, Computing's charity partner for the evening, took over to speak about the importance of the cause.

Guests were treated to a sumptuous three course dinner - and then, just before the awards, comedian Jimmy McGhie took to the stage to keep everyone entertained with comments about weekends in Canary Wharf, the difficulty of meeting people in your 30s, and some lively audience banter.

And then it was time for the awards themselves - see the gallery above for shots of our winners.

Finally, it was time for our guests to let their hair down and celebrate - an opportunity they grabbed with both hands.

