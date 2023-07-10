The glitz and glamour of the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2023 - in pictures

Finally, it was time for our guests to let their hair down and celebrate - an opportunity they grabbed with both hands!

And finally, we presented a special award for Digital Diversity Initiative of the Year: an important subject that touches all of us. This important award went to STEM Women

The prestigious CDO of the Year award was won by Milla Mazilu of Network Rail

CTO of the Year went to Vodafone's Ben Connolly

The last set of awards were for individuals, the people keeping IT working across the UK. First up, Eric Zie, CEO and founder of GoCodeGreen, became Digital Ambassador of the Year

And Project Team of the Year went to Rider Levett Bucknall's RLB Digital

Experian walked away with the prize for Digital Service Company of the Year

Next up were the Organisational and Team awards, starting with Best Place to Work in Digital - which went to Royal Engineers Geographic

NatWest Bank's Carbon Planner secured the new and hard-fought Most Successful Environmental Project category

Next up, Mobile Project of the Year went to Vodafone UK for the My Vodafone App SIMO Upgrade Journey

Digital Project of the Year went to THRIVE

Content Guru took home the award for Best Public Sector Digital Project

And then it was time for the awards themselves! First up was Best Automation Project, which went to Shared Services Connected.

After dinner comedian Jimmy McGhie took to the stage to keep everyone entertained with comments about weekends in Canary Wharf, the difficulty of meeting people in your 30s, and some lively audience banter.

Lucy Hill of Macmillan Cancer Support, Computing's charity partner for the evening, took over to speak about the importance of the cause.

The Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2023 honour the technologists running IT.

Whether operational or strategic, these are the people and companies making it all happen.

Every year, Computing celebrates their achievements with an awards ceremony in central London, and this year - our 50th - we pulled out all the stops.

More than 250 people, from organisations across public and private sectors, came together to do the same, starting with a champagne reception.

