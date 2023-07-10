The glitz and glamour of the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2023 - in pictures

The silent auction, in association with our charity partner Macmillan Cancer Support, was a great success
And then it was time for the awards themselves! First up was Best Automation Project, which went to Shared Services Connected.
Cancer Research UK's Experimental Cancer Trial Finder won Best Not-for-Profit Digital Project
Content Guru took home the award for Best Public Sector Digital Project
Digital Project of the Year went to THRIVE
Cognizant & Network Rail 'Insight' won Machine Learning / AI Project of the Year
Next up, Mobile Project of the Year went to Vodafone UK for the My Vodafone App SIMO Upgrade Journey
NatWest Bank's Carbon Planner secured the new and hard-fought Most Successful Environmental Project category
Publicis Sapient & Lloyds Banking Group's Safelists won the final Project award: Security Project of the Year.
Next up were the Organisational and Team awards, starting with Best Place to Work in Digital - which went to Royal Engineers Geographic
Lloyds Banking Group's 'Core Platforms & Operating Strategy - Delivery' won Digital Transformation of the Year
Experian walked away with the prize for Digital Service Company of the Year
Vodafone and Accenture's Voltron won Development Team of the Year
Sainsbury's Tech Team won Digital Team of the Year
And Project Team of the Year went to Rider Levett Bucknall's RLB Digital
The last set of awards were for individuals, the people keeping IT working across the UK. First up, Eric Zie, CEO and founder of GoCodeGreen, became Digital Ambassador of the Year
Our judges named Network Rail's Pragya Raina Digital Hero of the Year
Kyle Collins of IBM scooped Young Digital Professional of the Year
CTO of the Year went to Vodafone's Ben Connolly
The prestigious CDO of the Year award was won by Milla Mazilu of Network Rail
And finally, we presented a special award for Digital Diversity Initiative of the Year: an important subject that touches all of us. This important award went to STEM Women
The Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2023 honour the technologists running IT.
Whether operational or strategic, these are the people and companies making it all happen.
Every year, Computing celebrates their achievements with an awards ceremony in central London, and this year - our 50th - we pulled out all the stops.
More than 250 people, from organisations across public and private sectors, came together to do the same, starting with a champagne reception.
After the reception, guests took their seats for dinner - ready to celebrate each other's success. They were welcomed by Computing editor Tom Allen, who spoke about the fundamental change in perceptions of IT - and the IT team - in recent years.
Lucy Hill of Macmillan Cancer Support, Computing's charity partner for the evening, took over to speak about the importance of the cause.
Guests were treated to a sumptuous three course dinner - and then, just before the awards, comedian Jimmy McGhie took to the stage to keep everyone entertained with comments about weekends in Canary Wharf, the difficulty of meeting people in your 30s, and some lively audience banter.
And then it was time for the awards themselves - see the gallery above for shots of our winners.
Finally, it was time for our guests to let their hair down and celebrate - an opportunity they grabbed with both hands.