'Meduza Stealer' malware targets Windows users for data theft

Cybersecurity researchers have discovered a new Windows-based malware strain dubbed "Meduza Stealer," exhibiting advanced data theft techniques and a design enabling it to evade detection.
The Uptycs Threat Research team came across the malware while monitoring dark web forums and Telegram channels. They named it "Meduza Stealer" after its creator, a threat actor known as Meduza. ...
