Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2023: Here are your winners

The Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2023, a prestigious event recognising outstanding achievements in the digital technology realm, proudly unveiled this year's winners at a glittering awards ceremony last night in central London.

The exceptional talents at the event included firms from across the UK and beyond, as well as people from all walks of life and at all stages of their careers.

These are the companies and individuals who have employed their expertise to redefine industry norms and revolutionise business practices.

From website design and coding to user experience (UX) and project management, these visionaries have displayed unparalleled creativity and determination to excel in their respective fields.

The Digital Technology Leaders Awards honour those who have harnessed technology's potential across the entire digital technology stack. From agile scrum masters and accomplished product managers to the innovative Chief Digital Officers leading strategic transformations, each winner exemplifies the power of innovation and adaptation in the fast-paced digital age.

This year's winners have not only overcome challenges posed by changing circumstances but have also harnessed technology's capabilities to deliver efficient and comprehensive solutions. They stand as beacons of inspiration for the wider tech community.

So, who were the worthy winners, and what did the judges have to say about them?

Winners of the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2023

Best Automation Project

Winner: Shared Services Connected

"This project has shown remarkable progress in a short space of time, transforming back-office operations and enhancing frontline processes."

Best Not-for-Profit Digital Project

Winner: Cancer Research UK - Experimental Cancer Trial Finder

"The nomination effectively highlights the project's benefits. We were impressed that this is a project owned and delivered by the not-for-profit entrant directly, not a vendor."

Highly commended: Arvato CRM Solutions

Best Public Sector Digital Project

Winner: Content Guru

"A great project in a complex space."

Highly commended: Government Digital Service

Digital Project of the Year

Winner: THRIVE

"The project has yielded impressive results, including high user engagement, increased talent acquisition and promotions, and improved personal growth scores. Well done!"

Highly commended: Sainsbury's - Sainsbury's & Checkout.com payments innovation partnership

Machine Learning / AI Project of the Year

Winner: Cognizant & Network Rail - ‘insight'

"An excellent example of how machine learning can be used to address operational challenges in large infrastructure."

Highly commended: AeroCloud Systems - AeroCloud Optic

Mobile Project of the Year

Winner: Vodafone UK - My Vodafone App SIMO Upgrade Journey

"This project is an excellent example of how a customer-centric approach can drive significant business value."

Most Successful Environmental Project

Winner: NatWest Bank - Carbon Planner

"An excellent and necessary tool to help businesses classify and address their carbon emissions."

Highly commended: HMRC - HMRC Plastic Packaging Tax Digital Team

Security Project of the Year

Winner: Publicis Sapient & Lloyds Banking Group - Safelists

"A simple but meaningful solution to fraud that is clearly having a massive impact."

Best Place to Work in Digital

Winner: Royal Engineers Geographic

"A great success story showing through the results of high retention rates as a result of the digitalisation of learning and development platforms."

Highly commended: Police Digital Service

Digital Transformation of the Year

Winner: Lloyds Banking Group - Core Platforms & Operating Strategy - Delivery

"This submission demonstrates impressive scale, complexity and - most importantly - outcomes."

Digital Service Company of the Year

Winner: Experian

"Among their other outstanding features, Experian offers a great solution to a significant problem that plagues many employers."

Development Team of the Year

Winner: Vodafone and Accenture - Voltron

"The team's willingness to go above and beyond to meet the needs of the customer while maintaining the platform's integrity and scalability is a key factor in their success."

Digital Team of the Year

Winner: Sainsbury's - Sainsbury's Tech Team

"The winning team has accomplished great things in a difficult environment, with excellent end results."

Highly commended: Rider Levett Bucknall - RLB Digital

Project Team of the Year

Winner: Rider Levett Bucknall - RLB Digital

"A solid entry for a large-scale project, where the entire team pulled together."

Digital Ambassador of the Year

Winner: Eric Zie - GoCodeGreen

"Great to see a leader in such an important space. Compelling examples throughout the nomination and a very important cause, with a very obvious need."

Digital Hero of the Year

Winner: Pragya Raina - Network Rail

"Pragya's repeated completion of automation projects shows the respect she has for both the company's goals, and for downstream users of the automation."

Highly commended: Emily Labram - Government Digital Service

Young Digital Professional of the Year

Winner: Kyle Collins

"Kyle has a great attitude and has made incredible progress in his career in a short stretch of time."

Highly commended: Gabriela Piątek - Northumbria University

CTO of the Year

Winner: Ben Connolly - Vodafone

"Ben has achieved great impact in his business, with strong evidence of of his success."

CDO of the Year

Winner: Milla Mazilu - Network Rail

"Our contenders this year were incredibly strong, and the win really could have gone either way. In the end, this CDO's combination of data-driven decision-making and knowledge sharing is having a great effect on both morale and workflow, and really stood out for us."

Special Award: Digital Diversity Initiative of the Year

Winner: STEM Women

"The tech industry touches everyone, and so it should represent everyone. The people at STEM Women are working hard to make sure it does so by targeting the gender imbalance in STEM roles, connecting thousands of women to future opportunities."