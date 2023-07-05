Announcing the shortlist for the Cloud Excellence Awards 2023

clock • 1 min read
We're thrilled to announce the shortlist for the Cloud Excellence Awards 2023.

These awards recognise the very best of the UK's cloud industry, from the most innovative and compelling products and vendors to the top use cases from end-user firms.

Used properly, the cloud can enable allow organisations respond quickly to changing market conditions and to experiment with new ideas, products and tools.

It can also be an incredibly efficient way to set up new infrastructure and platforms, or to remove the management overhead of parts of the IT estate the business would prefer not to keep in-house.

This year's categories cover every aspect of the cloud from both vendor and customer angles - and with these awards being covered in Computing itself, the finalist's success is shared not just with those present on the awards night, but with the entirety of our audience.

This year's shortlist represents just a small subset of the cloud industry who submitted their entries, every one of which was impressive in its own way.

Making it all the way to the shortlist is a truly impressive feat, and all of our finalists deserve recognition for their outstanding achievements.

Now it's over to our judges, who are reviewing the entries and making the difficult decisions about who will win on the night.

We will announce the winners at a live awards ceremony on Thursday 21 September in Marble Arch, London.

Click here to visit the awards website, view the shortlist and book your table for the ceremony.

