Meta to enable European users to bypass app stores

The EU Digital Markets Act mandates that mobile platforms like Google Play and Apple App Store allow alternative means of app downloads, and Meta means to take advantage
In a strategic move to compete with Apple and Google app stores, Meta is making plans to enable users in the European Union to download apps through Facebook ads, eliminating the need to open the A...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders