Celebrate innovation at the Digital Technology Leaders Awards

Tom Allen
The Digital Technology Leaders Awards, honouring technologists above all others, returns in just two weeks.

Technology continues to reshape the business landscape, and companies must adapt and innovate in order to thrive.

Computing's Digital Technology Leaders Awards recognise the individuals and companies at the forefront of digital transformation. Join us for the live awards ceremony on 6th July in central London to celebrate their remarkable achievements.

Showcasing digital excellence

From website design to coding, user experience and project management, the Digital Technology Leaders Awards cover all aspects of the digital technology stack. This comprehensive recognition ensures that groundbreaking contributions across various disciplines are acknowledged and applauded.

A night of recognition

On arrival guests will enjoy an exclusive drinks reception and networking, before taking their seats for a lavish three-course dinner. After that, it's time for the main event: the awards. You'll experience an evening of anticipation and celebration as each winners is revealed. And throughout the night, you'll be connecting with industry leaders, influencers and fellow professionals, fostering connections and gaining valuable insights.

Supporting technological advancement

Your attendance at the Digital Technology Leaders Awards demonstrates your commitment to driving innovation. Everyone with a seat on the night is actively contributing to recognising and encouraging excellence in the UK's digital technology field.

Embrace the future

The awards ceremony serves as a testament to the transformative power of technology. A place on the shortlist - and especially attendance on the night - positions you as an industry leader, showcasing your dedication to staying ahead of the curve.

Join us at the live awards ceremony on 6th July at the Leonardo Royal Hotel, St Pauls, as we celebrate the remarkable individuals and companies shaping the digital technology landscape. Attending this prestigious event makes you part of a community that embraces innovation and drives the future of business.

Secure your seat or table now and be part of an unforgettable evening, honouring excellence in digital technology.

