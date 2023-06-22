Discuss Windows 11 and hybrid work at the IT Leaders Forum next week

Apply now for a free place

clock • 1 min read
Discuss Windows 11 and hybrid work at the IT Leaders Forum next week

Hybrid work can be a complex balancing act, requiring workers and managers to navigate the benefits and challenges of both remote and office-based work.

We'll be discussing how to walk this tightrope in the context of a challenging economy and changing technical landscape - with AI running rampant and Windows 11 on the horizon - at next week's IT Leaders Forum: Making Hybrid Work, Work.

This exclusive event will take place from 9am - 11.30pm on Thursday 29th June at the Royal Institution, London.

Register for free now >>

Agenda highlights include:

  • Keynote with Carlos Picoto, Corporate Vice President of Engineering at Microsoft, on the current & future state of hybrid working
  • Panel discussion with representatives from L'Oreal, Lenovo and Microsoft on the challenges and best practices of hybrid working
  • Panel discussion covering practical advice on solving the challenges of hybrid work and the Windows 11 transition, with speakers from HP, Microsoft, L'Oréal and Kantar.

Attendees to this free event will benefit from unmatched connections, market intelligence and inspirational content showing you exactly how the market is developing - and even more importantly, how your peers are handling it.

You'll also have the chance to question our speakers directly, answering your burning questions about modern technology and working practices.

Finally, you'll not only earn CPD certification, but will have a chance to win a £50 Amazon voucher simply by attending. And on top of that, we've teamed up with One Tree to plant a tree for each delegate who attends.

Don't wait - register to attend today to learn from the experts, earn professional certification and save the environment.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

[email protected]

View profile
More from [email protected]

Making Hybrid Work, Work - Meet the speakers

Security Excellence Awards shortlist revealed

More on Leadership

Ewan Kirk
Leadership

'Why do we tell the brightest and the best to go home?' asks tech entrepreneur Ewan Kirk

Enterepeneur and philanthropist Ewan Kirk talks to Computing about the work of his charitable foundation, of VC fund and accelerator Deeptech Labs and shares his thoughts on how to address the UK deficit in STEM skills.

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 16 June 2023 • 5 min read
Announcing the top IT leaders of 2023
Leadership

Announcing the top IT leaders of 2023

The influential, innovative and inspirational people leading the way in 2023

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 08 June 2023 • 2 min read
David Germain
Leadership

David Germain

Part of the IT Leaders 100 - a list of the most influential IT leaders in the UK

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 08 June 2023 • 1 min read