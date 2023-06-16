Asia Tech roundup: Altman comments raise Indian ire

Welcome to Computing's fortnightly roundup of tech news in Asia. This week's stories feature India's drive to become a major player in silicon and assembly, China's efforts to shore up its own industry and Australia's fears about its lack of domestic AI talent.
- Some Indian techies were unhappy at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's remarks in which he apparently dismissed a potential competitor from the country; others said India should ignore him and play to its strengths. Source
- Apple is expected to move at least 18% of its global iPhone manufacturing to India by 2025, according to an analysis by Bank of America. Source
- The Indian government threatened to shut Twitter and raid employees' houses if it did not censor critics, said former CEO Jack Dorsey. Source
- India has rebutted applications for funding from Vedanta and Foxconn, a consortium including New Orbit Ventures and Tower Semiconductor, and from IGSS Ventures as it seeks credible manufacturers to set up domestic wafer fabs. Source
- Apple and Foxconn lobbied India to weaken its labour laws. Unions lodged a complaint with the International Labour Organisation. Source
- The CoWIN platform, which was used for India's Covid-19 vaccination registration, was breached and details shared by hackers. India Today reporters say they tracked the hackers down. Source
China
- China's chip imports slumped nearly 20 per cent in the first five months of 2023, according to official customs data, as trade with South Korea and Japan shrank amid an intensified US-China tech war. Source
- China is planning to restrict the use of wireless filesharing services such as Airdrop and Bluetooth, after they were used by protesters to evade censorship and spread protest messages. Source
- China and Cuba have agreed to building a spy base on the island, according to US officials. Source
- Dutch multinational STMicroelectronics is to create a joint venture in China with Sanan Optoelectronics for high-volume silicon carbide (SiC) devices built on 200mm wafers. Source
- Silicon Valley VC giant Sequoia is splitting up its business, with Chinese operations becoming one of three separate companies. Source
Japan
- Toyota has discovered two more leaky cloud services that spilled customers' personal information over a seven-year period. Source
- Japan's new semiconductor tool export restrictions put a spanner in China's chipmaking plans. Source
Australia
- Australia is groping for an AI strategy amid fears that a talent shortage will leave it high and dry. Source
- Australia is set to be a cheque-less society by the end of the decade, according to federal government plans. Source
South Korea
- Carmaker Hyundai is to include Samsung's Exynos SoC in its vehicles. Source
- South Korean stockmarkets have risen as investors bet on chips for AI and EVs Source