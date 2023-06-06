IBM to open quantum data centre in Europe

John Leonard
German data centre, set to open next year, will be IBM's second quantum cloud region

IBM has announced plans to open its first quantum data centre in Europe.

The new data centre will be built in Ehningen, Germany, and should be open in 2024, according to a statement by IBM. The company already runs a similar facility in Poughkeepsie, New York.

The European facility will house several IBM quantum computers, and will serve as IBM Quantum's European cloud region, providing quantum computing services for companies and research organisations. 

IBM's Quantum Computing Network, a consortium of more than 200 organisations working towards advancing the field, includes more than 60 in Europe, such as research organisation Fraunhofer, manufacturer Bosch and telecoms giant T-Systems. The organisations typically use quantum computing services via the cloud for applications such as materials science, high-energy physics, energy transition and finance.

Having a dedicated quantum cloud region in Europe will assist the US tech giant in developing a skilled quantum workforce within the bloc, as well as forming partnerships with universities, companies and governments. There are operational considerations too.

"Routing quantum-classical compute workflows around the world while delivering a seamless experience to the end user is no small task," IBM Research said in a blog post.

All data will remain within the EU to comply with data protection regulations, IBM said.

See also How E.ON is using quantum computing to solve some of renewable energy's challenges

"Europe has some of the world's most advanced users of quantum computers, and interest is only accelerating with the era of utility scale quantum processors," said Jay Gambetta, IBM Fellow and vice president of IBM Quantum. 

"The planned quantum data centre and associated cloud region will give European users a new option as they seek to tap the power of quantum computing in an effort to solve some of the world's most challenging problems." 

Adel Al-Saleh, Deutsche Telekom board member and CEO of T-Systems said: "Having access to a quantum data centre dedicated to Europe will help lower the access barrier for our customers as they decide on how to take their first, decisive steps in exploring and using quantum."

