Asian tech roundup: The great Alibaba split

Welcome to Computing's fortnightly roundup of tech news in Asia. This time we look at Chinese tech giants; Australia's rocky relationship with social media; and India's command to China.
Australia
- Fund manager Australian Perpetual has suffered an outage related to an IT security incident, which affected some of its funds. The outage affected about 45,000 clients. Source
- The ALPHV/BlackCat gang has stolen more than 4TB of data from HWL Ebsworth, a law firm that represents large corporate and government clients. Source
- Australia has threatened to fine Twitter up to AUD$700,000 ($475,000), after safety regulator eSafety said the platform had generated more complaints about online abuse than any other in the last 12 months. The company has four weeks to respond and show how it is tackling online hate. Source
China
- TikTok has admitted that data from US user is stored in China, despite a previous statement saying was all in US-based data centres. Source
- Alibaba has announced a major shake-up, including a new CEO. The company is dividing into six separate divisions. At the same time Eddie Wu, current chair of the ecommerce business, will succeed Daniel Zhang as CEO. Zhang will move to the cloud unit, which will be spun off as a separate business. Source
- Ant Group has confirmed it is working on its own large language model for AI systems. The LLM is internally known as Zhenyi after Wang Zhenyi, a female scientist who lived in the 18th century (Qing dynasty). Source
- Huawei has called the EU's withdrawal as a customer for 5G network products "discriminatory" and against the principles of free trade. Source
- The USA's Micron Technology has warned that China's local ban could cost it nearly $4 billion: half of Chinese customer revenue. Source
- Ford's executive chairman says the US can't compete with China on EVs. Source
- Hua Hong Semiconductor says the state-backed China IC Fund II will take part in a proposed share issue as a strategic investor by subscribing for shares worth CNY¥3 billion (£328 million). Source
India
- Byju's, the world's most highly valued education technology company, is cutting 1,000 jobs, as it battles a growing list of financial and legal woes. Deloitte has quit as the company's auditor. Source
- Apple's App Store billing systems and policies are being reviewed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). The CCI may ask Apple to change its billing and commissioning policies, as it did previously with Google. Source
- US chip company Micron Technology will receive a subsidy worth 70% of the $2.75 billion cost of a chip packaging plant in Gujurat, India. The announcement came as India's President Modi visited President Biden in the US. Source
- The Indian government has ordered Chinese mobile phone companies operating in the country to embed Indian financiers in their operations and to appoint Indian executives in key roles. Source
- Infosys, India's second-largest IT services provider, has signed a $454 million deal with Denmark's Danske Bank. The contract will see Infosys digitising Danske's core business and adding more cloud and data facilities. Source
Japan
- Japan unveiled a $6.3 billion deal to buy out JSR, a major supplier of chipmaking materials. Source
- Japanese pharmaceutical giant Eisai was hit by a ransomware attack that affected its operations and encrypted some of its servers. Source
Singapore
- Germany's Siemens is spending €2bn to ramp up manufacturing capacity, innovation labs and education centres with a focus on Singapore and China. Source
- Grab, the Singaporean 'super-app' has announced by email that it is laying off 11% of its workforce. Source
- Singapore police force has introduced robots to patrol Changi Airport following more than five years of trials. Source
- Singapore considers 'purpose bound money' PBM as a way to make digital currency more practical. Source
South Korea
- Do Kwon, boss of South Korea's Terraform Labs, and former finance officer Han Chang-joon have been sentenced to four months of jail in Montenegro for forging official documents. Both are closely linked to the collapse of the terraUSD and Luna cryptocurrencies last year. Source
- South Korean engineering 'genius' Choi Jin-seok has been charged with stealing Samsung's technology to build a chip plant in China. Source
Other Asia
- Meta's Oversight Board has called for a six-month ban on Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen's Facebook and Instagram accounts for inciting violence. Source
- Texas Instruments is to spend $3.16 billion on two new assembly and test plants in Malaysia to bring the majority of operations in house. Source
- SpaceX has launched a communications satellite as part of a $550 million project by the Indonesian government to provide high-speed internet access to public facilities. Source
- ByteDance is looking to expand in Indonesia as it faces growing regulatory pressures around the world. Source