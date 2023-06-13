Deadline to enter the Cloud Excellence Awards 2023 has been extended

Deadline for entries to the Cloud Excellence Awards 2023 has been extended

The Cloud Excellence Awards are a long-standing highlight of the Computing events calendar, drawing much-deserved attention to the outstanding achievements of organisations, personalities and solutions that have successfully used cloud to their advantage.

The Cloud Excellence Awards are how companies can showcase their success in leveraging the cloud to achieve these benefits.

Entering the Cloud Excellence Awards is a great way for companies to showcase their innovative products, as well as demonstrate their successful use cases in the cloud industry. The awards highlight the top performers in UK cloud, and being named a winner in a category is a surefire way to stand out among your peers.

The deadline for entering has been extended. The new closing date is 23rd June.

Enter now

The awards cover every aspect of the cloud from both vendor and customer angles, providing opportunities for companies of all sizes and industries to participate. On top of that, the lucky winners are covered in Computing - giving them the opportunity to share their success with a wider audience.

The 2023 awards will take place on Thursday 22nd September, at a live awards ceremony in Central London. This will be an excellent opportunity to meet your friends and peers, network and hear more about what the UK's most influential companies are doing in this important space.

If you stand out in this industry and deserve to be recognised for your hard work, enter the Cloud Excellence Awards 2023 before entries close on the 23rd June, 5 pm BST.

Click here to see this year's categories and entry criteria, or use this link to submit an entry.