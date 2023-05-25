Thomas Hardye School in Dorchester hit by cyberattack

Thomas Hardye School in Dorchester has disclosed that it has been unable to access email or take payments following a cyberattack on Sunday.

According to Dorset Live, the schools' website and IT systems have not been functional since Monday. The school's systems were allegedly breached on Sunday, May 21st, and the security incident was discovered before classes began on Monday.

The attackers locked system screens and sent the school a ransom demand payable on the Dark Web.

Everything that runs via the school server has been impacted, including canteen purchases, student payments for other things based on finger print technology, electronic diaries, records, and messages. The school is still operating, with teaching adjusted as needed and exams are continuing as planned.

Parents have been encouraged to contact the school administration by telephone in case they want to report student absences or any other issues.

More than 2,000 students attend Thomas Hardye School, which is a member of the Wessex Multi-Academy Trust.

The school says it won't pay any ransom to hackers. In order to get the system back up and running as quickly as possible, it is collaborating with partners including the National Cyber Security Centre and the Police. However, it is unsure when systems would be fully restored.

"We are in liaison with our school Data Protection Officer and this data breach has been reported to the Information Commissioners Office (ICO) in line with requirements of the Data Protection Act 2018/GDPR. Every action has been taken to minimise disruption and data loss," Headteacher, Nick Rutherford, stated in a message to parents.

"The school will be working with Wessex Multi-Academy Trust, IT team and other relevant third parties (Department for Education, National Cyber Security Centre and police) to restore functionality and normal working as soon as possible."

The education sector in the UK is a common target for threat actors. Last month, a school in Wiltshire was hit by a ransomware attack.

Hardenhuish School, a mixed secondary academy in Chippenham, sent texts to parents and guardians of its 1,623 pupils notifying them of the attack.

In January, the Vice Society hacking group published highly confidential data from 14 schools, including students' personal details, on the dark web.

The BBC claimed in a report that it had seen leaked documents which included children's passport scans, SEN details and contract information. This data was stolen from Pates Grammar School in Gloucestershire, which was hit with a cyberattack from Vice Society last year.

In addition to the Pates' documents, the BBC discovered confidential data purportedly from the following institutions on the website of Vice Society:

• Carmel College, St Helens

• Durham Johnston Comprehensive School

• Frances King School of English, London/Dublin

• Gateway College, Hamilton, Leicester

• Holy Family RC + CE College, Heywood

• Lampton School, Hounslow, London

• Pilton Community College, Barnstaple

• Samuel Ryder Academy, St Albans

• School of Oriental and African Studies, London

• St Paul's Catholic College, Sunbury-on-Thames

• Test Valley School, Stockbridge

• The De Montfort School, Evesham

In 2021, six schools on the Isle of Wight plus their umbrella organisation were disrupted for weeks after ransomware locked up core systems.