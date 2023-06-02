Asian tech roundup: China responds to US ban

Plus: Singapore tries to solve data talent gap

Tom Allen
clock • 1 min read
Welcome to Computing's fortnightly roundup of tech news in Asia. This time we look at Chinese regulatory efforts, Indian 4G and AI skills investment in Singapore.

China

  • The British Chamber of Commerce in China, which represents about 650 firms, has called for greater clarity about the enforcement of new national security rules. Companies said they were uncertain about the future, following several raids on offices. Source
  • The Cyberspace Administration of China has banned products from US chipmaker Micron from being used in critical infrastructure. The CAC said Micron's memory chips posed "significant security risks." The move is widely seen as retaliation for similar bans in the USA targeting Chinese firms like Huawei. Source
  • China's competition regulator, the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), has approved Microsoft's acquisition of Activision-Blizzard. That brings the total countries giving approval to 37. Source

Other Asia

  • India's State-owned telecom firm Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd has handed a consortium, led by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a INR150 billion ($1.8 billion) contract to deploy 4G across India. Source
  • The Monetary Authority of Singapore is working with private companies to develop an AI training programme (the Financial Sector AI and Data Analytics (AIDA) Talent Development Programme) to boost data skills in the country. Source
  • MediaTek, the Taiwanese chipmaker, is to adopt Nvidia's AI technology for future automotive chips. The companies will release their first joint product in 2025. Source

Tom Allen
