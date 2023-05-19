AWS pumps $12.7bn into Indian datacentres

AWS is investing a whopping $12.7 billion in India, aiming to massively increase the cloud giant's cloud infrastructure reach in the country while also driving positive social and economic impacts.

AWS CEO Adam Selipsky said his $85 billion cloud computing company is keen on boosting customer innovation and its cloud reach in India.

"AWS has long been vested in India's growth as a digital powerhouse, and I'm inspired to see how our infrastructure presence since 2016 has driven such tremendous progress," said Selipsky in a LinkedIn post Thursday. "We're announcing additional planned investment of $12.7 billion for cloud infrastructure in India. That will bring our total investment to $16.4 billion by 2030—boosting the country's GDP, supporting tens of thousands of jobs, and continuing to help customers innovate."

The company has unveiled tens of billions in datacentre investments in 2023 to build new or expand its cloud infrastructure in various geographies across the globe—from a $6 billion investment in Malaysia to spending billions on building five new datacentres in Oregon.

AWS' $12.7 billion plan for India

AWS will invest $12.7 billion in AWS datacentres that power the company's infrastructure and popular cloud services.

The company highlighted the thousands of local jobs the investment will create and how it will improve India's datacentre supply chain. The new cloud regions being built will provide customers in India with multiple options to run workloads with even greater resilience and availability, securely store data in India, and serve end users with low latency.

"Since 2016, AWS has invested billions of dollars into cloud infrastructure in India to support the tremendous growth we have witnessed in the use of cloud for digital transformation," said Puneet Chandok, president of commercial business for AWS India and South Asia, in a statement.

"AWS is committed to driving positive social and economic impact in India."

AWS, the worldwide cloud market-share leader, already has two datacentre infrastructure regions in India. In 2016, AWS launched a cloud region in Mumbai and another region in Hyderabad.

AWS customer base in India

AWS already has hundreds of thousands of customers in India that are running their workloads on AWS.

This includes government entities including Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, public health-care institutions like Aarogyasri Health Care Trust, and large enterprises such as Ashok Leyland and Axis Bank.

In addition to spending billions on building cloud infrastructure and helping local customers and partners digitally transform, AWS has already trained more than 4 million people in India in cloud skills since 2017. The new investment aims to train even more people living in India.

"Our planned investment of $12.7 billion by 2030 will help create more beneficial ripple effects, supporting India on its path to becoming a global digital powerhouse," said AWS' Chandok.

This article was first published in CRN.